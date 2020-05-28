1301 E. 3rd St

Amenities

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/eZd5xBQSkQw



Adorable bungalow in desirable East Austin - just 2 blocks to downtown! Two bedrooms, 1 bath. Home is NOT furnished (photos are staged). Separate storage shed and separate laundry facility in second building. Great front porch with large shade trees. Coffee shops, restaurants just blocks away. Tastefully decorated with designer colors and finishes. Washer/dryer provided as courtesy to tenant. Beautiful outdoor area, fully fenced with electric security gate. Gorgeous stone courtyard area for outdoor entertaining. Off street parking.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off-street, stone courtyard

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1983 (restored few years back)



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Easy access to all that East Austin has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers

- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET

- Gorgeous stone courtyard with mature shade trees

- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant, separate laundry facility

- Separate storage shed

- Fully fenced yard with electric security gate



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $40 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **