Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:49 AM

1301 E. 3rd St

1301 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 East 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/eZd5xBQSkQw

Adorable bungalow in desirable East Austin - just 2 blocks to downtown! Two bedrooms, 1 bath. Home is NOT furnished (photos are staged). Separate storage shed and separate laundry facility in second building. Great front porch with large shade trees. Coffee shops, restaurants just blocks away. Tastefully decorated with designer colors and finishes. Washer/dryer provided as courtesy to tenant. Beautiful outdoor area, fully fenced with electric security gate. Gorgeous stone courtyard area for outdoor entertaining. Off street parking.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off-street, stone courtyard
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1983 (restored few years back)

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Easy access to all that East Austin has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET
- Gorgeous stone courtyard with mature shade trees
- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant, separate laundry facility
- Separate storage shed
- Fully fenced yard with electric security gate

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E. 3rd St have any available units?
1301 E. 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 E. 3rd St have?
Some of 1301 E. 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 E. 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E. 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E. 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 E. 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1301 E. 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1301 E. 3rd St offers parking.
Does 1301 E. 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 E. 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E. 3rd St have a pool?
No, 1301 E. 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E. 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 1301 E. 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E. 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 E. 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
