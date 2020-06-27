All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
12912 Staton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12912 Staton Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

12912 Staton Drive

12912 Staton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Scofield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12912 Staton Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming single-story home in Scofield Farms, just 10 minutes from shopping & dining at The Domain! Walking in you'll notice the wood laminate floors in the open living room. The layout has a great flow from the living room to the dining/kitchen area. The kitchen is full of updates, you'll love the backsplash, counters & stainless steel appliances. The master suite features vaulted ceiling, double closets & full bath. The spacious yard & patio are perfect for entertaining, with room for a garden or pool!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Scofield Farms
YEAR BUILT: 1986

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Updated!
- Large back yard with pergola!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
- Vaulted Ceiling!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12912 Staton Drive have any available units?
12912 Staton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12912 Staton Drive have?
Some of 12912 Staton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 Staton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12912 Staton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 Staton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12912 Staton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12912 Staton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12912 Staton Drive offers parking.
Does 12912 Staton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 Staton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 Staton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12912 Staton Drive has a pool.
Does 12912 Staton Drive have accessible units?
No, 12912 Staton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 Staton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12912 Staton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin