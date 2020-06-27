12912 Staton Drive.

Amenities
Charming single-story home in Scofield Farms, just 10 minutes from shopping & dining at The Domain! Walking in you'll notice the wood laminate floors in the open living room. The layout has a great flow from the living room to the dining/kitchen area. The kitchen is full of updates, you'll love the backsplash, counters & stainless steel appliances. The master suite features vaulted ceiling, double closets & full bath. The spacious yard & patio are perfect for entertaining, with room for a garden or pool!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Scofield Farms
YEAR BUILT: 1986
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Updated!
- Large back yard with pergola!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
- Vaulted Ceiling!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **