Austin, TX
12907 Marimba Trail
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

12907 Marimba Trail

12907 Marimba Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12907 Marimba Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4/2 in Desirable Milwood Neighborhood! Oasis of a Backyard! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Milwood
YEAR BUILT: 1991

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Pet friendly!
- Big backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining
- Big Master Suite with walk in closet
- Updated kitchen, SS appliances
- Washer/Dryer provided!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- For more information contact Genevieve: (512) 596-4588
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
- Pets are negotiable. Non refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

(RLNE5687291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12907 Marimba Trail have any available units?
12907 Marimba Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12907 Marimba Trail have?
Some of 12907 Marimba Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12907 Marimba Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12907 Marimba Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12907 Marimba Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12907 Marimba Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12907 Marimba Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12907 Marimba Trail offers parking.
Does 12907 Marimba Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12907 Marimba Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12907 Marimba Trail have a pool?
No, 12907 Marimba Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12907 Marimba Trail have accessible units?
No, 12907 Marimba Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12907 Marimba Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12907 Marimba Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

