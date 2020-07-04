12907 Marimba Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4/2 in Desirable Milwood Neighborhood! Oasis of a Backyard! - **All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Milwood

YEAR BUILT: 1991



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Pet friendly!

- Big backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining

- Big Master Suite with walk in closet

- Updated kitchen, SS appliances

- Washer/Dryer provided!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- For more information contact Genevieve: (512) 596-4588

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

- Pets are negotiable. Non refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days



(RLNE5687291)