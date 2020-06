Amenities

Great location with easy access to Mopac and I35, shopping and restaurants. Established Neighborhood with Mature Trees and Pflugerville ISD. Beautiful floor plan with a lot of light throughout. Feels much bigger inside. Both bathrooms remodeled, kitchen has a full remodel with all new appliances, fresh new paint throughout house, all new vinyl floors, no carpet! Back yard has a privacy fence. Very Clean. Small pets only.