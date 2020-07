Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Four Bedroom Two And Half Bath Home In Harris Ridge - Spacious four bedroom and two and half bath home in Harris Ridge with large bonus room in converted garage. Large open floor plan with no carpet situated on large fenced corner lot. Conveniently located off Parmer Lane and Dessau Rd with easy access to IH 35 and area employers including Samsung and Applied Materials.



(RLNE5187736)