12817 Noche Clara DR

Good rental history a must. Non smoking property. ***Beautiful 1 story home with open layout on a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted. NO CARPET in the house. Great for allergy sufferer! Master bedroom is huge with a nook that can be an office or seating area to relax. Garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Very good size bedrooms. Nice size yard too. Close to airport and F1 track, only 15 min drive to downtown***Pet policy: Non aggressive breed only under 35LB. Pet rent $25/mo per pet.