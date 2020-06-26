All apartments in Austin
12817 Noche Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12817 Noche Clara Drive, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Good rental history a must. Non smoking property. ***Beautiful 1 story home with open layout on a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted. NO CARPET in the house. Great for allergy sufferer! Master bedroom is huge with a nook that can be an office or seating area to relax. Garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Very good size bedrooms. Nice size yard too. Close to airport and F1 track, only 15 min drive to downtown***Pet policy: Non aggressive breed only under 35LB. Pet rent $25/mo per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12817 Noche Clara DR have any available units?
12817 Noche Clara DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12817 Noche Clara DR have?
Some of 12817 Noche Clara DR's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12817 Noche Clara DR currently offering any rent specials?
12817 Noche Clara DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12817 Noche Clara DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12817 Noche Clara DR is pet friendly.
Does 12817 Noche Clara DR offer parking?
No, 12817 Noche Clara DR does not offer parking.
Does 12817 Noche Clara DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12817 Noche Clara DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12817 Noche Clara DR have a pool?
No, 12817 Noche Clara DR does not have a pool.
Does 12817 Noche Clara DR have accessible units?
No, 12817 Noche Clara DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12817 Noche Clara DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12817 Noche Clara DR has units with dishwashers.
