Austin, TX
12703 Hupa Cir
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

12703 Hupa Cir

12703 Hupa Circle · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

12703 Hupa Circle, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
12703 Hupa Cir Available 06/07/19 Entertainer's Delight! - Very unusual property with lots of charm! Bright, open floor plan in quiet cul-de-sac and in highly desirable neighborhood in North West Austin. Updated kitchen with lots of storage, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in family room. Remodeled bathrooms. Large game/entertainment room. 2 car garage with opener. Back yard is entertainer's delight with in ground pool and covered deck Owner pays for pool service. Near Apple, Parmer Ln, 183.
This is a no pet property.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent. Credit score over 650.
Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12703 Hupa Cir have any available units?
12703 Hupa Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12703 Hupa Cir have?
Some of 12703 Hupa Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12703 Hupa Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12703 Hupa Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12703 Hupa Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12703 Hupa Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12703 Hupa Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12703 Hupa Cir offers parking.
Does 12703 Hupa Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12703 Hupa Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12703 Hupa Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12703 Hupa Cir has a pool.
Does 12703 Hupa Cir have accessible units?
No, 12703 Hupa Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12703 Hupa Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12703 Hupa Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
