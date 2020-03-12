Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

12703 Hupa Cir Available 06/07/19 Entertainer's Delight! - Very unusual property with lots of charm! Bright, open floor plan in quiet cul-de-sac and in highly desirable neighborhood in North West Austin. Updated kitchen with lots of storage, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in family room. Remodeled bathrooms. Large game/entertainment room. 2 car garage with opener. Back yard is entertainer's delight with in ground pool and covered deck Owner pays for pool service. Near Apple, Parmer Ln, 183.

This is a no pet property.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent. Credit score over 650.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com



