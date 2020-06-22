All apartments in Austin
12613 Stoney Ridge BND
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

12613 Stoney Ridge BND

12613 Stoney Ridge Bend · (512) 649-2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12613 Stoney Ridge Bend, Austin, TX 78617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome one story rental home that was built in 2017 - has an attractive open floor plan concept with 1,566 SF of living space + 2 car garage. This property backs up to a 224 acre farm and has a flat, fenced-in backyard making it a perfect home. Headache free rental: new engineered hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances convey, and everything is still under warranty with the builder. Competitively priced for a newer one story. Walking distance to COTA (F1/shows)https://tours.virtuance.com/1615859?idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND have any available units?
12613 Stoney Ridge BND has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12613 Stoney Ridge BND currently offering any rent specials?
12613 Stoney Ridge BND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 Stoney Ridge BND pet-friendly?
No, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND offer parking?
Yes, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND does offer parking.
Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND have a pool?
No, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND does not have a pool.
Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND have accessible units?
No, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND have units with dishwashers?
No, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12613 Stoney Ridge BND have units with air conditioning?
No, 12613 Stoney Ridge BND does not have units with air conditioning.
