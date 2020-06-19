All apartments in Austin
126 East Riverside Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:17 AM

126 East Riverside Drive

126 East Riverside Drive · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Apartment Amenities

  Rooftop Lounge with Panoramic Skyline Views

Onsite Bark Park  

Urban-Style Saltwater Pool

24-Hour Fitness Center

6 Level Off-Street Secure Garage Parking

24-Hour Onsite Laundry Facility

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counters

Stainless Steel Backsplash

Interior Barn-Style doors

1 block from Ladybird Lake

Modern concrete flooring in all units

 

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes

25-Yard Lap Pool

Courtyard With Palm Trees

Covered Cabanas and Fire-Pit

Splash Lounge

Catering Kitchen

Rooftop Terrace With a Stunning 360-View of Austin.

Club-Quality Fitness Space

Yoga Studio

Spin Bikes

Trx Suspension Training Equipment

Fitness Zone With Free Classes

Convenient Bike Storage

Gated Pet Park

Professional Business Center

Downtown Skyline Views

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 East Riverside Drive have any available units?
126 East Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 East Riverside Drive have?
Some of 126 East Riverside Drive's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 East Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 East Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 East Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 East Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 East Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 East Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 126 East Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 East Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 East Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 126 East Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 126 East Riverside Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 126 East Riverside Drive has accessible units.
Does 126 East Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 East Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
