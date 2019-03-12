12342 Tomanet Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This beautiful home is in the highly desirable Tomanet Estates neighborhood! This home features beautiful tile flooring throughout, updated fixtures, plenty of natural lighting, and an added bonus room! The kitchen has gorgeous cherrywood cabinets and granite countertops, and it opens up to the spacious family room which is perfect for entertaining. Only 12 miles from downtown Austin, less than 5 minutes from the Domain, and a short walk to the beautiful Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park which features miles of hike and bike trails.

Note: Do not disturb tenants. No showings until vacant due to COVID-19.



(RLNE4446345)