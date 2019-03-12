All apartments in Austin
12342 Tomanet Trail
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:29 AM

12342 Tomanet Trail

12342 Tomanet Trail · (512) 504-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12342 Tomanet Trail, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12342 Tomanet Trail · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This beautiful home is in the highly desirable Tomanet Estates neighborhood! This home features beautiful tile flooring throughout, updated fixtures, plenty of natural lighting, and an added bonus room! The kitchen has gorgeous cherrywood cabinets and granite countertops, and it opens up to the spacious family room which is perfect for entertaining. Only 12 miles from downtown Austin, less than 5 minutes from the Domain, and a short walk to the beautiful Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park which features miles of hike and bike trails.
Note: Do not disturb tenants. No showings until vacant due to COVID-19.

(RLNE4446345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12342 Tomanet Trail have any available units?
12342 Tomanet Trail has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12342 Tomanet Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12342 Tomanet Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12342 Tomanet Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12342 Tomanet Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12342 Tomanet Trail offer parking?
No, 12342 Tomanet Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12342 Tomanet Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12342 Tomanet Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12342 Tomanet Trail have a pool?
No, 12342 Tomanet Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12342 Tomanet Trail have accessible units?
No, 12342 Tomanet Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12342 Tomanet Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12342 Tomanet Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12342 Tomanet Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12342 Tomanet Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
