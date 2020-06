Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great home in a great neighborhood with quick access to Mopac & just 7 minutes to The Domain complex. Just painted inside and out! New stove,microwave oven & carpet. Master bedroom has a new ceiling fan & a separate sitting area that could be used as an office. Master bath has a new double-vanity sink. Large, private back yard with covered patio. See attached Tenant Selection Criteria.