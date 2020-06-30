12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Tastefully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo! Location and quality for a great price! - Location and quality for a great price! Tastefully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo. Stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl wood plank floors downstairs. Lots of natural light makes the property feel open. There is a private deck/patio in the back yard. Enjoy the community common grounds including swimming pool. 1 reserved covered parking, 1 reserved non-covered parking. Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace. Close to new Apple campus, Hgwy 183, TX 45 toll road, plus shopping, dining and entertainment in the area. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5501053)