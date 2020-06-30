All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9

12325 Los Indios Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12325 Los Indios Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo! Location and quality for a great price! - Location and quality for a great price! Tastefully updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo. Stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl wood plank floors downstairs. Lots of natural light makes the property feel open. There is a private deck/patio in the back yard. Enjoy the community common grounds including swimming pool. 1 reserved covered parking, 1 reserved non-covered parking. Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace. Close to new Apple campus, Hgwy 183, TX 45 toll road, plus shopping, dining and entertainment in the area. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5501053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 have any available units?
12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 have?
Some of 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 have a pool?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 has a pool.
Does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios Trl Unit 9 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St
Austin, TX 78756
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin