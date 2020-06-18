All apartments in Austin
12315 Cedarspur Rd
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

12315 Cedarspur Rd

12315 Cedarspur Road · No Longer Available
Location

12315 Cedarspur Road, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful remodel 3/2 home; living & wet areas are beautifully tiled. Granite in kitchen, eating bar & baths. Custom backsplash, Recent sinks, toilets & faucets, ceiling fans & lights throughout home.July 2015 a/c ducts were sealed and insulation added, so this house is comfortable & efficient. Covered patio, wood deck at side of house and private yard. Recent 2.5" blinds on all windows, gas stove & dishwasher too! Washer and Dryer will remain in the home, but will not be maintained by the owner.

(RLNE5295563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 Cedarspur Rd have any available units?
12315 Cedarspur Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12315 Cedarspur Rd have?
Some of 12315 Cedarspur Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12315 Cedarspur Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Cedarspur Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Cedarspur Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12315 Cedarspur Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12315 Cedarspur Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12315 Cedarspur Rd offers parking.
Does 12315 Cedarspur Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12315 Cedarspur Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Cedarspur Rd have a pool?
No, 12315 Cedarspur Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12315 Cedarspur Rd have accessible units?
No, 12315 Cedarspur Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Cedarspur Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12315 Cedarspur Rd has units with dishwashers.

