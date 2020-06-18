12315 Cedarspur Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful remodel 3/2 home; living & wet areas are beautifully tiled. Granite in kitchen, eating bar & baths. Custom backsplash, Recent sinks, toilets & faucets, ceiling fans & lights throughout home.July 2015 a/c ducts were sealed and insulation added, so this house is comfortable & efficient. Covered patio, wood deck at side of house and private yard. Recent 2.5" blinds on all windows, gas stove & dishwasher too! Washer and Dryer will remain in the home, but will not be maintained by the owner.



(RLNE5295563)