12315 Cedarspur Rd

Amenities
Beautiful remodel 3/2 home; living & wet areas are beautifully tiled. Granite in kitchen, eating bar & baths. Custom backsplash, Recent sinks, toilets & faucets, ceiling fans & lights throughout home.July 2015 a/c ducts were sealed and insulation added, so this house is comfortable & efficient. Covered patio, wood deck at side of house and private yard. Recent 2.5" blinds on all windows, gas stove & dishwasher too! Washer and Dryer will remain in the home, but will not be maintained by the owner.
(RLNE5295563)