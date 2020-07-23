All apartments in Austin
12303 Old Stage Trl
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

12303 Old Stage Trl

12303 Old Stage Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12303 Old Stage Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous North West Austin 2/1 Home - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 bath house located in North-West Austin. Fresh paint on the interior and exterior! Historic heritage live oak trees located in both the front and back yards. Bedrooms have carpet, tile in entry, and wood-looking laminate in the rest of the house. Enjoy the privacy fenced backyard with plenty of shade. Home offers large windows across the whole back of the house. The house is located right next to sought after Westwood High School. Nest Thermostat located in living room. Garage provides plenty of space to park and as a workshop.

(RLNE5970351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 Old Stage Trl have any available units?
12303 Old Stage Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12303 Old Stage Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12303 Old Stage Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 Old Stage Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12303 Old Stage Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12303 Old Stage Trl offer parking?
Yes, 12303 Old Stage Trl offers parking.
Does 12303 Old Stage Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12303 Old Stage Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 Old Stage Trl have a pool?
No, 12303 Old Stage Trl does not have a pool.
Does 12303 Old Stage Trl have accessible units?
No, 12303 Old Stage Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12303 Old Stage Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12303 Old Stage Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12303 Old Stage Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12303 Old Stage Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
