12303 Old Stage Trl

Gorgeous North West Austin 2/1 Home - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 bath house located in North-West Austin. Fresh paint on the interior and exterior! Historic heritage live oak trees located in both the front and back yards. Bedrooms have carpet, tile in entry, and wood-looking laminate in the rest of the house. Enjoy the privacy fenced backyard with plenty of shade. Home offers large windows across the whole back of the house. The house is located right next to sought after Westwood High School. Nest Thermostat located in living room. Garage provides plenty of space to park and as a workshop.



(RLNE5970351)