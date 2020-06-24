All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1230 East 38th 1/2 Street

1230 E 38th 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Location

1230 E 38th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East 38th 1/2 Street, Austin, TX 78722 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Apartments 4 you, (512) 402-2442. Available from: 02/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Central Austin conveniently located in the French place and Sherry is the perfect location for walking or biking to local shops bars and restaurants. The University of Texas in downtown are in close proximity. It offers contemporary six years and appliances, a sparkling pool, professional onsite management, and great outdoor living space. Contact Nathan THOMAS (512-576-9232) Your Free Locator to find your ideal unit. [ Published 28-Feb-19 / ID 2829457 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street have any available units?
1230 East 38th 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1230 East 38th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street have a pool?
Yes, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street has a pool.
Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 East 38th 1/2 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
