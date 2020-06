Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12220 Grimsley Dr Available 03/10/20 Beautiful 3/2 near Millwood - Beautiful, single story, remodeled home near the Milwood area. Three bedroom, two living rooms, PLUS an office. Shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded appliances and large kitchen island with a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the living room. Solid flooring throughout - NO carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Large walk-in closets throughout.

Contact Rocio at (512)520-7916 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2058283)