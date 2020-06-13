12214 Hunters Chase Dr

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Quartz countertops
Stainless appliance package
Pendant lighting
Wood plank-style flooring
Designer tile backsplashes
1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes
Open livable floor plans up to 1,400+ square feet
King-sized bedrooms
Private balcony
9' ceilings
Townhomes with attached garages available
Loft layouts available
Direct-entry homes available
Built-in laptop station
Fireplaces
Walk-in closets
Individual washer and dryer
Pantry
Well-wired for technology
Now in select homes!
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Two resort-style swimming pools
Northside Pool
Theater room
Dog- & cat-friendly
Workout facility with professional grade equipment and separate free weight area
Indoor half-court basketball and sports court
Picnic area with barbeque grills
Prime location near the Apple, eBay, and PayPal campuses
Five minutes to the Lakeline Metro Station
Billiards & game room
Direct access garage parking available*
Minutes to Highway 183 with easy access to downtown Austin and beyond
Complete online leasing
Online rent payment and maintenance requests
Minutes to upscale shopping at The Domain