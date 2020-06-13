All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

12214 Hunters Chase Dr

12214 Hunters Chase Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12214 Hunters Chase Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Step by step. Hour by hour. The days go by. How many years has it been? 5? 10? 30? Who knows. You've been walking for years after you ate those funky plants that convinced you to go on a lifelong vision quest to find that perfect apartment. Many times you've almost given up hope. So many years waiting. And then as if on cue from some benevolent celestial being, the skies part, the sun comes out, flowers begin to blossom and a magnificent building appears. No, it's not real. It must be a mirage like all the others. But behold! The building that has occupied your obsessive vison has come at last. It has everything you ever envisioned. Granite countertops, gas stovetops, and even a resort style pool. Whoa! It's even better than you imagined. Your years of dedicated searching have paid off! Welcome to your new home.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Quartz countertops 

Stainless appliance package 

Pendant lighting

Wood plank-style flooring 

Designer tile backsplashes

1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes

Open livable floor plans up to 1,400+ square feet

King-sized bedrooms

Private balcony

9' ceilings

Townhomes with attached garages available

Loft layouts available

Direct-entry homes available

Built-in laptop station

Fireplaces

Walk-in closets 

Individual washer and dryer

Pantry

Well-wired for technology

Now in select homes!

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Online Payments Available    

Two resort-style swimming pools

Northside Pool 

Theater room 

Dog- & cat-friendly

Workout facility with professional grade equipment and separate free weight area 

Indoor half-court basketball and sports court 

Picnic area with barbeque grills 

Prime location near the Apple, eBay, and PayPal campuses

Five minutes to the Lakeline Metro Station

Billiards & game room

Direct access garage parking available* 

Minutes to Highway 183 with easy access to downtown Austin and beyond

Complete online leasing

Online rent payment and maintenance requests

Minutes to upscale shopping at The Domain

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr have any available units?
12214 Hunters Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr have?
Some of 12214 Hunters Chase Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 Hunters Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12214 Hunters Chase Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12214 Hunters Chase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12214 Hunters Chase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12214 Hunters Chase Dr does offer parking.
Does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12214 Hunters Chase Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12214 Hunters Chase Dr has a pool.
Does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 12214 Hunters Chase Dr has accessible units.
Does 12214 Hunters Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12214 Hunters Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
