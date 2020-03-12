12212 Brigadoon Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 1350 sqft 3 bedroom/2 full bath 2 story Town home in a great location for rent available for only $1675 plus utilities. Master bedroom and master bath are on first floor and are huge with ton of 3 closet space. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath is on ground floor with living room, fireplace, dinning, kitchen, small backyard and one car garage attached. Washer/dryer in garage are included. Reserved parking right outside for second car and plenty of street parking. Well maintained Swimming pool and mailbox are right outside the town-home. Outside and very small backyard are maintained by HOA. Located in safe clean community 2 mins from Domain/Mopac/ Riata vista circles on Amherst St. connecting Duval/Parmer. Great for families with kids, SCHOOLS are across the street. Neighborhood also includes hiking biking trail and Balcony pool good for laps/swim lessons and recreational swimming! Looking for clean, non smoking, drama free professionals who are able to provide 1 month deposit and proof of income. Pet fee applies if you have pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4973615)