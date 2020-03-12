All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

12212 Brigadoon Lane

12212 Brigadoon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12212 Brigadoon Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

Beautiful 1350 sqft 3 bedroom/2 full bath 2 story Town home in a great location for rent available for only $1675 plus utilities. Master bedroom and master bath are on first floor and are huge with ton of 3 closet space. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath is on ground floor with living room, fireplace, dinning, kitchen, small backyard and one car garage attached. Washer/dryer in garage are included. Reserved parking right outside for second car and plenty of street parking. Well maintained Swimming pool and mailbox are right outside the town-home. Outside and very small backyard are maintained by HOA. Located in safe clean community 2 mins from Domain/Mopac/ Riata vista circles on Amherst St. connecting Duval/Parmer. Great for families with kids, SCHOOLS are across the street. Neighborhood also includes hiking biking trail and Balcony pool good for laps/swim lessons and recreational swimming! Looking for clean, non smoking, drama free professionals who are able to provide 1 month deposit and proof of income. Pet fee applies if you have pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 Brigadoon Lane have any available units?
12212 Brigadoon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 Brigadoon Lane have?
Some of 12212 Brigadoon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 Brigadoon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12212 Brigadoon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 Brigadoon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12212 Brigadoon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12212 Brigadoon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12212 Brigadoon Lane offers parking.
Does 12212 Brigadoon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12212 Brigadoon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 Brigadoon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12212 Brigadoon Lane has a pool.
Does 12212 Brigadoon Lane have accessible units?
No, 12212 Brigadoon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 Brigadoon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 Brigadoon Lane has units with dishwashers.
