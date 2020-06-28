All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1218 Doonesbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1218 Doonesbury Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1218 Doonesbury Drive

1218 Doonesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1218 Doonesbury Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1218 Doonesbury Drive Available 04/10/20 3/2 House near Walnut Creek Park! - This home is in a great North Austin location! Just minutes from the Domain, Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park in the neighborhood, and nearby private schools! Home has been beautifully updated throughout. Spacious living areas with open concept floor plan featuring hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a fireplace. Kitchen has gorgeous stone countertops, all stainless appliances, glass tile accents, and open shelving. All three bedrooms have walk in closets with adjustable shelving. Updated bathrooms! Washer and dryer are as-is.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5569890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Doonesbury Drive have any available units?
1218 Doonesbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Doonesbury Drive have?
Some of 1218 Doonesbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Doonesbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Doonesbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Doonesbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Doonesbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Doonesbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Doonesbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1218 Doonesbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Doonesbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Doonesbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1218 Doonesbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Doonesbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Doonesbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Doonesbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Doonesbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin