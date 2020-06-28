Amenities

1218 Doonesbury Drive Available 04/10/20 3/2 House near Walnut Creek Park! - This home is in a great North Austin location! Just minutes from the Domain, Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park in the neighborhood, and nearby private schools! Home has been beautifully updated throughout. Spacious living areas with open concept floor plan featuring hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a fireplace. Kitchen has gorgeous stone countertops, all stainless appliances, glass tile accents, and open shelving. All three bedrooms have walk in closets with adjustable shelving. Updated bathrooms! Washer and dryer are as-is.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5569890)