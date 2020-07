Amenities

Great 2 bed 1 bath Bungalow with no shared walls, new quartz countertops, hardwood floors, inside laundry, private fenced yard and mowing included. Easy access to 183, Mopac, I-35, 290, Lamar, downtown, and Crestview station. Walkable to Little Deli, Arlans and Brentwood park. Close to shops and restaurants along Burnet and Anderson...Hop Daddy's, Top Notch, Alamo theater, Walmart, Sprouts and HEB. Fridge, washer/dryer included. AVAILABLE NOW!