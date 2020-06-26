1208 Enfield RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning live/work space condo remodeled by Austin's preeminent interior designer, Joel Mozersky, the Miriam was brought back to life by true Austinites and inspired by Ma Ferguson's life & goodwill. The Miriam embodies this city's unique culture & style, where Old West Austin meets Old Hollywood for conversation & cocktails. Walking distance to local cafes & eateries like Medici, Galaxy, Josephine & Jeffrey's. Quick access to Pease Park, Downtown & Lady Bird Lake. Monthly pet rent: 1pet $30, 2pets $50.