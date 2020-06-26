All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

1208 Enfield RD

1208 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Old Enfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning live/work space condo remodeled by Austin's preeminent interior designer, Joel Mozersky, the Miriam was brought back to life by true Austinites and inspired by Ma Ferguson's life & goodwill. The Miriam embodies this city's unique culture & style, where Old West Austin meets Old Hollywood for conversation & cocktails. Walking distance to local cafes & eateries like Medici, Galaxy, Josephine & Jeffrey's. Quick access to Pease Park, Downtown & Lady Bird Lake. Monthly pet rent: 1pet $30, 2pets $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Enfield RD have any available units?
1208 Enfield RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Enfield RD have?
Some of 1208 Enfield RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Enfield RD currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Enfield RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Enfield RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Enfield RD is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Enfield RD offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Enfield RD offers parking.
Does 1208 Enfield RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Enfield RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Enfield RD have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Enfield RD has a pool.
Does 1208 Enfield RD have accessible units?
No, 1208 Enfield RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Enfield RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Enfield RD does not have units with dishwashers.
