1206 East 52nd Street - 209B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Mueller 52 is a beautiful, newly renovated community located in the heart of the up and coming Mueller Town Center area, and just minutes from downtown ATX. Located just a couple blocks from the brand new Mueller Market District including: HEB, Chipotle, Smashburger, Marshalls, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and more! These newly renovated apartments and townhouses feature beautiful wood vinyl flooring, modern black or stainless gas stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers, sleek eye-catching fixtures, central A/C, and a lot more.