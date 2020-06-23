All apartments in Austin
1206 East 52nd Street - 209B
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:05 AM

1206 East 52nd Street - 209B

1206 E 52nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1206 E 52nd St, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Mueller 52 is a beautiful, newly renovated community located in the heart of the up and coming Mueller Town Center area, and just minutes from downtown ATX. Located just a couple blocks from the brand new Mueller Market District including: HEB, Chipotle, Smashburger, Marshalls, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and more! These newly renovated apartments and townhouses feature beautiful wood vinyl flooring, modern black or stainless gas stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers, sleek eye-catching fixtures, central A/C, and a lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1206 East 52nd Street - 209B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Some of 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1206 East 52nd Street - 209B is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Yes, 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B offers parking.
No, 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B does not have a pool.
No, 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B does not have accessible units.
Yes, 1206 East 52nd Street - 209B has units with dishwashers.
