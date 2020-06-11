Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

1205 W22nd Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Newly Constructed: Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home in West Campus - New construction completed August 2017. Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home located in a quaint pocket of West Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. Ample off-street parking with a 1 car garage and other off-street parking spaces. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for four residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. There is even an covered porch to the iron fenced yard. This is the best of the best in West Campus! No Pets. 4 Residents Max.



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a tour.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE3689071)