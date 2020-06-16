All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1203 West 22 1/2 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1203 West 22 1/2 Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1203 West 22 1/2 Street

1203 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1203 West 22nd Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Flexible Move-in Date: Luxury 4 bedroom home in West Campus / Designer Finishes - FLEXIBLE MOVE-IN DATE BETWEEN JUNE 1 AND AUG 1 2020. Luxury Craftsman-style home located in cute West Campus neighborhood. This home offers high-end finishes throughout. Recently updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, designer bathroom, large fenced yard, and 300 sq ft wrap around front porch. Walking distance to The University of Texas and only 1 minute from Downtown.

Flexible Move-in

Call Brian to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE3812308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street have any available units?
1203 West 22 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1203 West 22 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 West 22 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 West 22 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 West 22 1/2 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 West 22 1/2 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin