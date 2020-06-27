All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12023 Battle Bridge Dr

12023 Battle Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12023 Battle Bridge Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67fd8f2011 ----
Corner lot single story MIL plan with breakfast area in kitchen and living/dining room means space to entertain or room for the family. Updated granite in the kitchen and ceramic tile in the kitchen and wet areas. The master is the only room with carpet and features a walk in closet, separate garden tub and stand up shower!! Open floor plan with high ceilings! Walking distance to Baranoff Elementary. Looking to start a lease around March 11th.

Neighborhood Elementry School
Neighborhood Pool And Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr have any available units?
12023 Battle Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr have?
Some of 12023 Battle Bridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 Battle Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12023 Battle Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 Battle Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12023 Battle Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 12023 Battle Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12023 Battle Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12023 Battle Bridge Dr has a pool.
Does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 12023 Battle Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 Battle Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12023 Battle Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

