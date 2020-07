Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Comfortable home in Walnut Crossing steps away from the park with access to hike/bike trails, pool & volleyball courts. Updates include hardwoods, master bath, kitchen backsplash, paint & crown molding. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters and opens to living room. Lots of closet space! Private backyard with huge trees & extended deck for entertaining. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Contact listing agent for inquiries or showings.