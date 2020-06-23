12000 Dessau Road

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/898d8da0c1 ---- Live in Luxury Experience the uncommon luxury of an apartment for lease. Our contemporary one and two bedroom apartments for lease in Copperfield are uniquely Austin. With a designer color palette reflective of the natural, wooded setting surrounding our community, you will love the relaxing atmosphere of our homes. Consider our apartments your retreat from the chaos of the city. Our amenities complement your active lifestyle, enhancing it with superlative comforts and convenience. Visit our fitness center to participate in a free group exercise class. Get lost in your latest literary find as you relax next to our stunning swimming pool. This is luxury. This is home.