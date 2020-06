Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled by Austin's preeminent interior designer, Joel Mozersky, The Miriam was brought back to life by true Austinites and inspired by Ma Ferguson's life & goodwill. The Miriam embodies this city's unique culture & panache, where Old West Austin meets Old Hollywood for conversation and cocktails. Walk to local cafes & eateries like Medici, Galaxy & Jeffery's. 6 month + terms available.



(RLNE5577080)