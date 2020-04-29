1200 BARTON HILLS DR.

Amenities
Live in comfort and style within walking distance to Barton Springs! Experience modern city-living in a park-like setting combined with a fantastic view of Austin?s city lights and a touch of art for sophisticated taste. Amenities include a 24-hour clubhouse, a java bar, soda fountain, cyber lounge, 4-station business center, conference room fitness studio, massage chair, gift wrapping station, pool and tennis courts! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.