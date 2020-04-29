All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1200 BARTON HILLS DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1200 BARTON HILLS DR.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1200 BARTON HILLS DR.

1200 Barton Hills Drive · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1200 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Live in comfort and style within walking distance to Barton Springs! Experience modern city-living in a park-like setting combined with a fantastic view of Austin?s city lights and a touch of art for sophisticated taste. Amenities include a 24-hour clubhouse, a java bar, soda fountain, cyber lounge, 4-station business center, conference room fitness studio, massage chair, gift wrapping station, pool and tennis courts! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. have any available units?
1200 BARTON HILLS DR. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. have?
Some of 1200 BARTON HILLS DR.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1200 BARTON HILLS DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. offer parking?
No, 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. does not offer parking.
Does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. have a pool?
Yes, 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. has a pool.
Does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. have accessible units?
No, 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 BARTON HILLS DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 BARTON HILLS DR.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity