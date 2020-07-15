All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019

1200 Barton Hills Dr

1200 Barton Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
business center
Live in comfort and style within walking distance to Barton Springs! Experience modern city-living in a park-like setting combined with a fantastic view of Austin?s city lights and a touch of art for sophisticated taste.

Amenities include a 24-hour clubhouse, a java bar, soda fountain, cyber lounge, 4-station business center, conference room fitness studio, massage chair, gift wrapping station, pool and tennis courts!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Barton Hills Dr have any available units?
1200 Barton Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Barton Hills Dr have?
Some of 1200 Barton Hills Dr's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Barton Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Barton Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Barton Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Barton Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1200 Barton Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 1200 Barton Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Barton Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Barton Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Barton Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Barton Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 1200 Barton Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 1200 Barton Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Barton Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Barton Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
