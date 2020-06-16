All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11970 Jollyville Road #111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11970 Jollyville Road #111
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

11970 Jollyville Road #111

11970 Jollyville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11970 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Northwest Austin 2/2 Condo - Columbia Oaks Condominiums is a peaceful community with beautiful oak trees and a welcoming courtyard area. This 2/2 condo has spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, W/D connections, fireplace, one covered carport parking space and back patio. Water and trash are included. Tile and plank floors in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Park and Ride across street 1 block away! Great location in Northwest Austin with easy access to 183 and Mopac and just minutes to the Arboretum.

(RLNE4625110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 have any available units?
11970 Jollyville Road #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 have?
Some of 11970 Jollyville Road #111's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11970 Jollyville Road #111 currently offering any rent specials?
11970 Jollyville Road #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11970 Jollyville Road #111 pet-friendly?
No, 11970 Jollyville Road #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 offer parking?
Yes, 11970 Jollyville Road #111 offers parking.
Does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11970 Jollyville Road #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 have a pool?
No, 11970 Jollyville Road #111 does not have a pool.
Does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 have accessible units?
No, 11970 Jollyville Road #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 11970 Jollyville Road #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11970 Jollyville Road #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin