Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE IN THE HEART OF NE AUSTIN! - Adorable, just remodeled 3/2 house in the heart of NE Austin! No carpet!!! Fresh new paint, fridge, vaulted ceiling in living room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large backyard! Excellent Location, close to downtown, Dell, GM, Samsung, I-35 & Mopac, shopping and dining! Ready for a New Tenant!



(RLNE4705942)