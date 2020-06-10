All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

11915 STONEHOLLOW DR

11915 Stonehollow Drive · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11915 Stonehollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
A new chapter of apartment living awaits you at this extraordinary community. The location puts you in thriving North Austin, near the Domain and the Arboretum. Shop or dine the day away, enjoy great nightlife, or kick back and relax in your stylish apartment home. Interior highlights include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, washer and dryer connections, oversized tubs, crown molding and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include: Recreation and Fitness Center Game Room Clubhouse Outdoor BBQ Study Lounge Billiards Three Swimming Pools * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR have any available units?
11915 STONEHOLLOW DR has a unit available for $1,146 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR have?
Some of 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
11915 STONEHOLLOW DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR offer parking?
No, 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR does not offer parking.
Does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR has a pool.
Does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11915 STONEHOLLOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
