Charming ranch style 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the beautiful Walnut Forest neighborhood. The homes classic interior has laminate wood flooring, updated carpeting in the bedrooms (as of 1/31/2020) recently replaced windows and roof with an OVER the top front and backyard space, perfect to entertain your friends and family. Single car carport with detached storage closet. Washer and dryer included as well as refrigerator. Owner pays for pest control and lawn care.