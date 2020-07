Amenities

Fantastic corner lot home ready for a quick move-in! Professionally landscaped with Solar panels to cut down on bill costs. Security camera system and a renovated fence has an extra large door for an additional driveway in the backyard. Fruit trees in the backyard, a storage shed and covered patio. Call/text Megan to view this property! 832-457-7701