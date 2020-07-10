All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

11537 Timber Heights Drive

11537 Timber Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11537 Timber Heights Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom in Pioneer Crossing - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is not far from downtown with easy access to I35. The home has an open floor plan. The living room opens to the kitchen which opens to the breakfast area. There is also a formal dining room and utility room. The master bedroom has a spacious bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The home also features high ceilings, rounded corners, hard tile and carpet floors, a fully fenced back yard and a corner lot!

Available now. Come see it today!

(RLNE5814182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11537 Timber Heights Drive have any available units?
11537 Timber Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11537 Timber Heights Drive have?
Some of 11537 Timber Heights Drive's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11537 Timber Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11537 Timber Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11537 Timber Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11537 Timber Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11537 Timber Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 11537 Timber Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11537 Timber Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11537 Timber Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11537 Timber Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11537 Timber Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 11537 Timber Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 11537 Timber Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11537 Timber Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11537 Timber Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

