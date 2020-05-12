All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11521 Chatam Berry Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:10 PM

11521 Chatam Berry Lane

11521 Chatam Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11521 Chatam Berry Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home is Fantastic. Sitting on a beautiful lot that backs to a Large Green Oasis giving a splendid amount of privacy. Take a walk through this well-structured Home. Perfect for someone who needs their space. This Home has been redone and is ready to live in NOW. Priced to sell! Home has plenty of room to roam Inside and Out. Come and Visit the Possibilities. Great Schools. Close to Shopping. Close to Freeways and Entertainment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane have any available units?
11521 Chatam Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11521 Chatam Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11521 Chatam Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 Chatam Berry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane offer parking?
No, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11521 Chatam Berry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11521 Chatam Berry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

