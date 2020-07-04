All apartments in Austin
11503 Heathrow Dr

11503 Heathrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11503 Heathrow Drive, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated home w/ highly rated RRISD schools ready for move-in~Features include a spacious, open floor plan w/ multiple living & dining areas for relaxed entertaining~Vaulted ceiling. New carpet in bedrooms, updated double windows, large 4-bedrooms. Master bedroom approx. 15x18, living room approx. 17x18. Formal dining room. Near schools, shopping. ~Enjoy spacious backyard! *** This is one of the most sought after properties in 78759 area! Make it your home! Come on and check it out!

(RLNE5695132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11503 Heathrow Dr have any available units?
11503 Heathrow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11503 Heathrow Dr have?
Some of 11503 Heathrow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11503 Heathrow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11503 Heathrow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11503 Heathrow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11503 Heathrow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11503 Heathrow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11503 Heathrow Dr offers parking.
Does 11503 Heathrow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11503 Heathrow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11503 Heathrow Dr have a pool?
No, 11503 Heathrow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11503 Heathrow Dr have accessible units?
No, 11503 Heathrow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11503 Heathrow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11503 Heathrow Dr has units with dishwashers.

