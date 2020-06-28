11402 Culzean Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013687?source=marketing



WOW! Owner built this one to owner occupy and job circumstances changed! You now can benefit by renting this BRAND NEW, never lived in, beautiful townhome in Avery Ranch (NW Austin). Avery Ranch is literally minutes from any convenience you could need including the Lakeline Rail Station for down town commuters. You sure aren't going to rent this kind of square footage with a garage in downtown Austin!.



An amazingly open downstairs living area includes living, dining and kitchen area, all with the same light ceramic time flooring and neutral paint scheme. Espresso cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout this entire unit offer you the luxury finishes you are seeking. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs just so your guests do not need to entire the bedroom area upstairs. The kitchen has a very nice size pantry, a large island with the sink on it and all black & stainless appliances including a dishwasher, gas range, and built in microwave over the range.



All three bedrooms are upstairs and the Master is across the home from the two secondary bedrooms. All bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and more than ample closet space. There are also two linen closets upstairs as well as a reading/study nook at the top of the stairs which has its own lighted ceiling fan as well.



Pets are welcome but there is no fenced yard, so small dogs are allowed but must be leased when outside taking care of business! As part of the acclaimed Leander Independent School District, students living in this home will be zoned to attend Rutledge Elementary School, Stiles Middle School and Vista Ridge High School. This one surely will NOT last long! You need to see it today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.