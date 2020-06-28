All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11402 Culzean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11402 Culzean Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

11402 Culzean Drive

11402 Culzean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11402 Culzean Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013687?source=marketing

WOW! Owner built this one to owner occupy and job circumstances changed! You now can benefit by renting this BRAND NEW, never lived in, beautiful townhome in Avery Ranch (NW Austin). Avery Ranch is literally minutes from any convenience you could need including the Lakeline Rail Station for down town commuters. You sure aren't going to rent this kind of square footage with a garage in downtown Austin!.

An amazingly open downstairs living area includes living, dining and kitchen area, all with the same light ceramic time flooring and neutral paint scheme. Espresso cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout this entire unit offer you the luxury finishes you are seeking. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs just so your guests do not need to entire the bedroom area upstairs. The kitchen has a very nice size pantry, a large island with the sink on it and all black & stainless appliances including a dishwasher, gas range, and built in microwave over the range.

All three bedrooms are upstairs and the Master is across the home from the two secondary bedrooms. All bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and more than ample closet space. There are also two linen closets upstairs as well as a reading/study nook at the top of the stairs which has its own lighted ceiling fan as well.

Pets are welcome but there is no fenced yard, so small dogs are allowed but must be leased when outside taking care of business! As part of the acclaimed Leander Independent School District, students living in this home will be zoned to attend Rutledge Elementary School, Stiles Middle School and Vista Ridge High School. This one surely will NOT last long! You need to see it today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11402 Culzean Drive have any available units?
11402 Culzean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11402 Culzean Drive have?
Some of 11402 Culzean Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11402 Culzean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11402 Culzean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11402 Culzean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11402 Culzean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11402 Culzean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11402 Culzean Drive offers parking.
Does 11402 Culzean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11402 Culzean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11402 Culzean Drive have a pool?
No, 11402 Culzean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11402 Culzean Drive have accessible units?
No, 11402 Culzean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11402 Culzean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11402 Culzean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin