11310 James Haller Drive

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/ytAmp-WG3W8 **



Great two-story home in the Austin City Limits boasts a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features gas appliances and is open to living area; oversized shower, and generous walk in closet. First floor has all hard flooring - no carpet!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Chappell Hill

YEAR BUILT: 2004



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Well maintained home

- All hard surface flooring on first floor.

- Lots of natural light

- Open floor plan



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable

- Non-refundable pet fee required

- No Smoking On Property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



