11310 James Haller Drive

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/ytAmp-WG3W8 **
Great two-story home in the Austin City Limits boasts a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features gas appliances and is open to living area; oversized shower, and generous walk in closet. First floor has all hard flooring - no carpet!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Chappell Hill
YEAR BUILT: 2004
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Well maintained home
- All hard surface flooring on first floor.
- Lots of natural light
- Open floor plan
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Laundry on-site, Living Room, New Paint, New Flooring, Newly Remodeled, Office/Den, Patio, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)
