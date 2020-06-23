All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11310 James Haller Drive

11310 James Haller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11310 James Haller Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/ytAmp-WG3W8 **

Great two-story home in the Austin City Limits boasts a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features gas appliances and is open to living area; oversized shower, and generous walk in closet. First floor has all hard flooring - no carpet!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Chappell Hill
YEAR BUILT: 2004

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Well maintained home
- All hard surface flooring on first floor.
- Lots of natural light
- Open floor plan

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Laundry on-site, Living Room, New Paint, New Flooring, Newly Remodeled, Office/Den, Patio, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11310-james-haller-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11310 James Haller Drive have any available units?
11310 James Haller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11310 James Haller Drive have?
Some of 11310 James Haller Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11310 James Haller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11310 James Haller Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11310 James Haller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11310 James Haller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11310 James Haller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11310 James Haller Drive does offer parking.
Does 11310 James Haller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11310 James Haller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11310 James Haller Drive have a pool?
No, 11310 James Haller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11310 James Haller Drive have accessible units?
No, 11310 James Haller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11310 James Haller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11310 James Haller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
