Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

11301 Pickard Lane

11301 Pickard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Pickard Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home that comes in at a massive 3500 sq. ft.! The downstairs features a large formal dining room perfect for the holidays and entertaining. The spacious eat-in kitchen is outfitted with brand new SS appliances as well as a walk-in pantry. The master bath features a separate tub and shower with a huge walk-in closet. Sprawling backyard that is perfect for kids, pets and entertaining. The property also includes access to the community pool and trails. Cats and Dogs ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Pickard Lane have any available units?
11301 Pickard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11301 Pickard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Pickard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Pickard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 Pickard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11301 Pickard Lane offer parking?
No, 11301 Pickard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11301 Pickard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 Pickard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Pickard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11301 Pickard Lane has a pool.
Does 11301 Pickard Lane have accessible units?
No, 11301 Pickard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Pickard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 Pickard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 Pickard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 Pickard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

