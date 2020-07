Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 story home located in highly desirable Avery Ranch subdivision backing to a park. Vaulted ceiling. Wood look alike tile flooring via out first floor. Granite counter in kitchen... Beautiful kitchen with large island, lots of cabinet/counter spaces and opens to the breakfast and family room. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Large and bright gameroom. Nice covered patio overlooking the park. Excellent LISD schools!! Pets Welcome.



The property allows for a self guided tour, Thanks