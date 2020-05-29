Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Home
Austin, TX
1128 Hollow Creek DR
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:58 AM
1128 Hollow Creek DR
1128 Hollow Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1128 Hollow Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Townhome style unit. Highly desirable area, walking/biking distance to Barton Springs, Zilker Park, Hike and Bike trails, etc. Prime location. Two dedicated parking spots, full size W/D connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR have any available units?
1128 Hollow Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1128 Hollow Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Hollow Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Hollow Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Hollow Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Hollow Creek DR offers parking.
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Hollow Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR have a pool?
No, 1128 Hollow Creek DR does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 1128 Hollow Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Hollow Creek DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Hollow Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Hollow Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
