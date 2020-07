Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry garage internet access

Big, open, and bright! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has so many features! The formal Living/Dining room is perfect for entertaining with its open flow into Family room with fireplace which continues into the kitchen with center island and breakfast dining area as well. Whether you then want to head out to the backyard or upstairs to the additional game room/living area, the choice is YOURS! Plenty of room to spread out for sure!