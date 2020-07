Amenities

Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom, with a study/office is available. It offers a nice fenced in backyard, good location, quiet street, and the unit feels like a home inside rather than an apartment. Close to HWY 183, UT, I-35 and Cap Metro bus stops, and 10 minutes to downtown Austin. Nearby is Givens Recreation Center, Subway, Dan's Burger, and much more.