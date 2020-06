Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool

Welcome to the highly desirable gated Alicante Condominium Townhomes! This beauty is located in an ideal area in the complex. An Abundance of Natural light dances throughout this spacious condominium! Contemporary Cook's Kitchen opens to the Great Room and Dining Area. New Tankless Water Heater!Rare 3 bedroom , 3 bath floorplan is ideal for 3 Roommates offering peace and tranquility! Amazing Dog Park, Pool & Fitness Ctr. Close proximity to Walgreens, Food trucks & shopping. Please contact Listing Broker .