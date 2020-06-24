All apartments in Austin
Location

11201 River Plantation Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
This very large MODEL HOME has never been lived in and has it all! As a model, it includes extra landscaping, custom curtain and valances, and accent paint throughout the home. Interior includes plenty of room to spread out with separate Study, Large living, Large Gameroom, Large Master Closet, 5 Bedrooms (4 w/ walk in closets), 3 Full Baths. Exterior boasts attractive Rock/Stucco/Brick facades with covered patio extending out to a large back yard. Stainless refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 River Plantation Dr have any available units?
11201 River Plantation Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11201 River Plantation Dr have?
Some of 11201 River Plantation Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 River Plantation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11201 River Plantation Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 River Plantation Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11201 River Plantation Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11201 River Plantation Dr offer parking?
No, 11201 River Plantation Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11201 River Plantation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11201 River Plantation Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 River Plantation Dr have a pool?
No, 11201 River Plantation Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11201 River Plantation Dr have accessible units?
No, 11201 River Plantation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 River Plantation Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 River Plantation Dr has units with dishwashers.
