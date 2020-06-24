11201 River Plantation Dr

Amenities
This very large MODEL HOME has never been lived in and has it all! As a model, it includes extra landscaping, custom curtain and valances, and accent paint throughout the home. Interior includes plenty of room to spread out with separate Study, Large living, Large Gameroom, Large Master Closet, 5 Bedrooms (4 w/ walk in closets), 3 Full Baths. Exterior boasts attractive Rock/Stucco/Brick facades with covered patio extending out to a large back yard. Stainless refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included!