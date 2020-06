Amenities

recently renovated gym pool clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool

Take a stroll under the century old walnut trees or relax by the gorgeous pool as stress melts away. You'll receive great service at an amazingly affordable price! Enjoy fabulous apartment amenities including a fitness center, business center and clubhouse. You will also be right on the UT shuttle! For additional information on this lovely apartment, call today. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.