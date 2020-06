Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

Nice home in Exemplary Westwood Highschool zone, plenty of room for entertaining, especially on the extra large deck in a nicely shaded back yard. Features Cherrywood floors throughout the first floor, huge master bedroom up with sitting room, and Family room upstairs with large front balcony. Convenient location-mins to Apple Campus & Domain employers, great schools, parks and entertainment just minutes away!