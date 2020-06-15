Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

11105 Aerie Cv Available 07/04/20 Beautiful, Updated Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac! Great Location! - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with high end finishes! Huge bonus is added solar panels on home to help reduce electric bills! Property has native landscaping with drip irrigation, beautiful high end appliances in kitchen and a large stone fireplace in entry! This home sits on a large lot with large trees to provide a lot of shade. The backyard is very private and great for entertaining! The location cannot be beat with highways, parks and hiking trails very close!



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/2jzJ1Djm-lM **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage + Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1984



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Solar Panels included to help reduce cost of electricity bills!

- Highly desirable neighborhood!

- Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms!

- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout downstairs areas.

- Large bonus room in back off of kitchen!

- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining



PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking in the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



(RLNE3552654)