All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11105 Aerie Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11105 Aerie Cv
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

11105 Aerie Cv

11105 Aerie Cove · (512) 596-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11105 Aerie Cove, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11105 Aerie Cv · Avail. Jul 4

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11105 Aerie Cv Available 07/04/20 Beautiful, Updated Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac! Great Location! - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with high end finishes! Huge bonus is added solar panels on home to help reduce electric bills! Property has native landscaping with drip irrigation, beautiful high end appliances in kitchen and a large stone fireplace in entry! This home sits on a large lot with large trees to provide a lot of shade. The backyard is very private and great for entertaining! The location cannot be beat with highways, parks and hiking trails very close!

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/2jzJ1Djm-lM **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage + Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1984

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Solar Panels included to help reduce cost of electricity bills!
- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms!
- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout downstairs areas.
- Large bonus room in back off of kitchen!
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking in the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3552654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11105 Aerie Cv have any available units?
11105 Aerie Cv has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11105 Aerie Cv have?
Some of 11105 Aerie Cv's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11105 Aerie Cv currently offering any rent specials?
11105 Aerie Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 Aerie Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 11105 Aerie Cv is pet friendly.
Does 11105 Aerie Cv offer parking?
Yes, 11105 Aerie Cv does offer parking.
Does 11105 Aerie Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11105 Aerie Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 Aerie Cv have a pool?
No, 11105 Aerie Cv does not have a pool.
Does 11105 Aerie Cv have accessible units?
No, 11105 Aerie Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 Aerie Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 11105 Aerie Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11105 Aerie Cv?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity